DENVER (KDVR) — It has been a hot, dry and windy Monday in Colorado with most places on the Front Range seeing a high temperature in the upper 70s. Wetter and cooler weather is moving in for the next few days.

Snow will start Monday night in the mountains. As it slowly pushes east, the Front Range will see more cloud cover, breezy winds, and cooler temperatures to start off Tuesday. By Tuesday afternoon, rain showers will move into the Front Range.

Rain will continue in the lower elevations with snow in the mountains through the evening. There will be some places on the Front Range at higher elevations (Palmer Divide and foothills) that will see rain change to snow Tuesday night.

A few light lingering snow showers are possible on Wednesday but most of the heavy precipitation and accumulating snow will happen Tuesday night.

Denver is not expected to see any accumulating snow Tuesday night because temperatures will be too warm. There could be a light dusting on the south and west sides of town.

The Palmer Divide could see 1 to 3 inches of slushy accumulation Tuesday night with anywhere from 2 to 12 inches in the mountains. The biggest travel impacts from this storm will stay above 10,000 feet over mountain passes.

Thursday will be dry and sunny with a high in the 60s. Another chance for showers moves in on Friday with temperatures cooling to the 50s.

The weekend looks dry and mild.