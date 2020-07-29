Cooler temperatures and higher rain chances move in Thursday

DENVER (KDVR) – Scattered showers and storms will move southeast across the northern Front Range and northeast Plains this afternoon. The main threat with storms today will be gusty winds. Metro Denver has a 10 percent chance to see an isolated shower or storm but most places will stay dry.

Temperatures will cool down to the 80s on Thursday thanks to more cloud cover and an increase in storm chances. Storms will develop after noon with gusty winds and lightning as the main threats.

Friday’s afternoon storm chances will be more isolated in nature with most places staying dry. Temperatures will stay in the mid-80s.

Saturday will be mostly dry with a high temperature around 88 degrees in Denver. Scattered afternoon storm chances will return for Sunday and Monday.