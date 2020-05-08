Cooler temps and a few showers for Mother’s Day weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — A cold front will slide south across Colorado Thursday evening, kicking up some wind and bringing a few passing clouds.

It will be another chilly night with overnight lows near freezing in Denver. So, if you have sensitive plants, you’ll need to cover them or bring them inside.

We will have chilly morning lows again on Saturday and Sunday morning with patchy frost possible both days. So, maybe it’s better to just leave the plants inside through the weekend.

Mother’s Day will bring comfortable mid-60s for highs along with passing clouds. There is a chance late in the day for a brief rain shower, but it doesn’t appear to be enough to cancel any outdoor plans.

Rain chances look better each afternoon next week with the highest probability of showers and thunderstorms on Monday.