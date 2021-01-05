Cooler temperatures with snow on the way again

DENVER (KDVR) — The gusty wind will slowly relax across the area as the cold front that produced snow in the mountains lifts away from Colorado.

Sunshine will return to Denver and the Front Range for Wednesday and Thursday along with cooler afternoon readings in the mid to upper 40s.

We are tracking more snow for the Colorado mountains starting Friday and lasting into the weekend.

Some of that snow will be in Denver for your Saturday with light accumulation of an inch or a little more. It will be colder over the weekend with highs in the 30s. Sunshine will return on Sunday.

It is looking dry for next week as temperatures return to the 40s.