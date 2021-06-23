Cooler temperatures on the way with a good chance for needed rain

DENVER (KDVR) — We have several cold fronts on the way to Colorado, which will provide relief from the heat and return rain across the area, including to the drought-stricken western half of the state.

Showers and thunderstorms will develop in the mountains on Thursday and spread onto the plains and across metro Denver in the afternoon. These storms will be scattered, meaning not everyone gets rain. However, a few of the storms could turn severe across the extreme northeast corner of the state with wind and hail being the threat.

A series of cold fronts slide south, increasing the chance for rain from Friday through Sunday. The best chance for showers along the Front Range will be from late Friday through Saturday. As much as a half inch of needed moisture could fall. Additional scattered showers will be possible on Sunday, too.

We look to turn dry with a slow-warming trend through next week. Temperatures will reach the 80s by Tuesday and should return to seasonal levels in the upper 80s by the end of the week.