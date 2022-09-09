DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team is seeing more relief from the heat in Denver to finish off the week.

High temperatures will be in the low 70s with more clouds. Winds out of the northeast will keep temperatures below average this afternoon with the small chance for a shower later in the day.

Clouds and a few spotty showers will linger for Saturday morning with even cooler temperatures in the afternoon. Partial clearing is expected in the afternoon with highs only in the lower 60s. Sunday brings sunshine back to the forecast with highs in the upper 70s.

Monday brings a dry start to the week with sunny skies and more seasonal highs in the middle 80s. The middle of the week looks warm with highs staying in the middle 80s. Expect a few extra clouds in the afternoons with small chances for late showers.