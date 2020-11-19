Cooler temperatures ahead with bouts of rain and snow

DENVER (KDVR) — The warm week we’ve been enjoying will be cooling off starting on Friday. There will be some mountain snow showers and lots of clouds across Denver and the eastern Plains. Highs in the metro will only reach the upper 40s.

Temperatures over the weekend will be similar in Denver with afternoon readings in the upper 40s.

Saturday also brings the chance for a few rain and snow showers.

Sunday is sunny and dry.

We will have another round of rain and snow showers on Tuesday. Additionally, there is a third chance in the coming week for rain and snow on Thanksgiving. Right now, all of those rain and snow chances look light with low accumulation possible of less than an inch in Denver. However, we will watch closely for any change in the totals forecast given the holiday and travel next week.