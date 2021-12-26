Cooler metro temperatures and early week mountain snow

DENVER (KDVR) — Skies will gradually clear as the wind slows Sunday night. Lows along the Front Range will be in the lower 20s with some spots in the teens. Skies stay clear in the metro area for Monday with seasonal highs in the middle 40s. Temperatures gradually drop into the 30s through the middle of the week.

Mountain snow chances wrap up this evening, but more light snow moves in on Monday. Spotty snow showers are also possible on Tuesday, adding to the totals we picked up over the Christmas weekend. An additional 3-8 inches are possible for some mountain towns.

We round out the year with snow moving back into the mountains on Thursday and Friday. Some of that snow even has the chance to move through the Front Range as we kick off the new year. At the moment, it looks like snow overnight Friday to Saturday for the metro area.