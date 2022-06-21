DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting a sunny Tuesday with cooler 80s in Denver for the first day of summer.

The mountains can expect sun early with afternoon thunderstorms in the southern mountains. There will be lower thunderstorm chances in the central and northern mountains. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s.

The chance for mountain thunderstorms increases on Wednesday.

The next monsoon surge hits Denver on Friday through Sunday. The peak of the surge occurs on Saturday with a 60% chance of rain/thunderstorms. The chance stays high on Sunday at 40%.

Forecast rainfall by 11 p.m. Sunday

High temperatures will fall into the 60s and 70s on Saturday and Sunday.

The mountains have high rain/thunderstorm chances as well. Expect some snow on the 14ers.