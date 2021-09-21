Cooler highs in the 60s, sunshine Tuesday; Fall Equinox Wednesday

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting sunshine today –after skies clear from rain overnight — in Denver and across the Front Range. Highs will be around 68 degrees.

The normal high right now in Denver is 78.

The mountains can expect clearing skies with sunshine taking over and highs in the 50s and 60s.

The Fall Equinox occurs Wednesday at 1:20 p.m. This is the calendar start of fall.

Highs on Wednesday bounce back to 80 degrees in Denver with sunny skies.

High pressure remains in control Thursday-Sunday across the Front Range with dry conditions and sunny skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. The exception is Friday with small cold front, which will drop highs in the upper 70s.

Peak fall color occurs in the next 1-2 weeks across the mountains of Colorado.