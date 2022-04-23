DENVER (KDVR) – Extra clouds slide across Denver Saturday night with cool, but seasonal lows near freezing. Winds will also slow overnight.

Sunshine is expected for the Front Range and Eastern Plains on Sunday, but light snow can linger in the higher elevations. The metro area’s best chance for any precipitation is after sunset and it’s not looking very probable.

Monday kicks off the workweek with abundant sunshine and seasonal highs in the lower 60s. We warm up on Tuesday into the middle 70s with mostly sunny skies and light winds.

Wednesday and Thursday will be warmer, making it to the 80 degree mark. Winds will be breezy on Wednesday and extra clouds push through on Thursday.

Friday finishes off the workweek with plenty of sunshine and comfortable highs in the upper 70s. A few clouds arrive on Saturday but sunshine sticks around. Highs will be mild in the upper 60s.