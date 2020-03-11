Cooler, dry Thursday with chance for snow Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- Temperatures will be in the low 50s on Thursday with mostly sunny skies and breezy afternoon winds. Thursday will be dry in the lower elevations with scattered snow or mixed showers in the mountains.

Big weather changes arrive on Friday. Afternoon temperatures will only make it to the low 40s with increasing clouds and wind gusts up to 40 mph. The morning will be dry but rain and snow showers will move in during the afternoon and evening.

Because of strong winds from the south on the Front Range, Denver will not see any big accumulations from this storm. Southerly winds cause downsloping off of the Palmer Divide for the metro Denver area, which leads to drier conditions.

Totals will range from nothing up to an inch and will likely only be slushy accumulation on cooler surfaces.

The weekend will be warmer and dry with high temperatures in the 50s.

Another storm system moves into Colorado Monday and Tuesday with a chance of rain and snow.