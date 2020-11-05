More 70s Friday and Saturday, then cooler changes with snow on the way

DENVER (KDVR) — We have a few warm days ahead before temperatures start to cool off.

Friday will be mainly sunny with highs in the upper 70s, close to the record of 79 set in 1924. Saturday will be in the lower 70s, away from any record, and will include more clouds and gusty wind.

The Colorado mountains will have snow in waves for several days starting on Saturday.

Snow will return on Sunday followed by another wave on Monday into Tuesday. When the snow ends, total accumulation through those four days will reach 6-12″ in the central and northern mountains with up to 2 feet in the southwestern San Juans.

In Denver and along the Front Range, we are expecting a brief rain/snow showers early on Sunday, then another round of rain changing to snow late Monday into early Tuesday. Right now, accumulation looks light for most areas with under an inch possible.

Temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 40s through most of next week as a cooler weather pattern sets up across Colorado. We will also have a few flurries possible again on Thursday.