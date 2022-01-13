Cooler and breezy on Friday with a quick chance for snow

DENVER (KDVR) — Clouds will linger across the Front Range Thursday night as mild lows only dip into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Winds will gradually increase through Friday morning, becoming breezy by the afternoon.

Light snow will push into the mountains Thursday evening and it can slide quickly through the metro area on Friday afternoon. Accumulating snow is mostly expected west into the foothills and south of the city toward the Palmer Divide.

New accumulations can be between 1-2 inches, with the downtown seeing about half of an inch. Highs will be in the lower 40s on Friday afternoon with cloudy skies.

Sunshine returns for the weekend with cooler highs in the 30s on Saturday and then the upper 40s for Sunday. The dry and sunny conditions persist through the middle of the week with highs nearing the 50-degree mark.