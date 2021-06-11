Cooler 80s on Friday with wildfire smoke, hazy skies; highs will soar into the 90s over the weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — Thanks to a cold front, temperatures will cool to the low 80s this afternoon on the Front Range. There will be some wildfire smoke in the atmosphere from nearby fires creating hazy skies. Weather will be dry, sunny, and breezy across the state Friday.

Temperatures will heat right back up into the 90s over the weekend with dry weather through Sunday. There is only a 10% chance of rain on Monday but most places will stay dry.

Temperatures will be hot running 10 to 15 degrees above average Monday through Thursday. It is possible some spots hit triple digits Tuesday and Wednesday.

Dry weather will stay in the forecast next week keeping fire danger elevated.