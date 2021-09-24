Cooler 70s with sunshine Friday; Near-record heat this weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting a dry Friday in Denver and across the Front Range. A small cold front raced through overnight, dropping highs for today into the 70s. The normal high in Denver right now is 77 degrees.

Less overall smoke today across Colorado.

The mountains stay sunny and dry today with highs in the 60s.

Near-record heat arrives this weekend. Highs surge to near 90 on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday in Denver and across the Front Range. Record highs are around 90.

Broncos forecast on Sunday: Kick-off temps near 90, sunny and dry with light wind.

The next significant cold front arrives Wednesday next week with 60s/70s and precip chances.

Peak fall color is this weekend in the Central and Northern Mountains. Next weekend peak color is likely in the Southern Mountains.