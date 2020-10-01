Watch Live: Cooler 60s Thursday with unhealthy air quality; Cold front Saturday

DENVER (KDVR) — Air Quality Warnings remain in effect today for Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins. Air quality will be “unhealthy for sensitive people”. The worst smoke concentrations occur midday, afternoon, and evening.

The smoke is coming from all 4 wildfires: Mullen, Middle Fork, Williams Fork, and Cameron Peak.

The mountains and Front Range stay dry for the next 2 weeks. Wildfire smoke continues to circulate.

The smoke outlook for Friday and Saturday: moderate smoke concentrations with “unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups.”

A cold front slides down the Front Range on Saturday. Highs drop into the mid 60s in Denver, partly cloudy skies. Mountain highs drop 5 degrees. This is a dry cold front.

Sunday is dry, sunny and warmer with 70s.

Mostly dry next week with highs around 80.

Smoke outlook for 10/1/2020. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.