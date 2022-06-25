DENVER (KDVR) – A cold front crossed through this morning giving us a cool weekend with some rain to go with it.

Today temperatures will only make it to the mid-70s with scattered showers and storms through the afternoon and evening.

Saturday will be the wettest day of the week with storm chances dropping to 40% on Sunday.

Sunday’s high temps will even be a touch cooler as they remain in the low 70s.

There will be a few showers arriving in the early morning with another chance for rain in the afternoon and evening with the heaviest rainfall totals down south.

Storm chances will decrease to 30% on Monday with temperatures warming up to the 80s.

The heat is back Tuesday and Wednesday with storm chances staying at 10% through Thursday.