Cool Saturday, Warmer tomorrow through Christmas week

DENVER (KDVR) — Cool air will stay in place today with mostly sunny skies and dry conditions across Colorado. High temperatures in Denver will hit the low 40s, falling in line with what is seasonal for this time of year.

Warmer temperatures will move in for Sunday with highs reaching the upper 50s.

Temperatures will hit the 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday, running about 15 to 20 degrees above Denver’s average high for this time of year.

The mountains will see scattered snow showers move in on Wednesday and continue into Christmas. It’s possible that the mountains see snow on Christmas day but it looks a lot less likely in Denver and the lower elevations.

Dry weather is expected in Denver all the way through Christmas.