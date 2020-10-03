Cool Saturday, Smoke Still Around

A weak cold front passed through Colorado Friday night, dropped temperatures about 10 degrees and is giving us a cool, fall-like Saturday. We start with some clouds and then get back to sunshine for the afternoon with temperatures staying in the 60s.

There will still be areas of smoke from the wildfires so there is an Air Quality Alert in place through 4 p.m. Thicker smoke will stay confined to the mountains today.

Sunday will heat back up to the upper 70s with more sunshine and dry weather.

This gets us back into a warm and dry pattern…80s all next week.