Cool Fall Sunday, Fires and Air Quality Still a Concern

Cold front moved through Saturday night giving us a chilly start to our Sunday morning. Temperatures will stay much cooler today, feeling like fall in the 50s.

Winds will be out of the NE around 5-15 mph with some gusts upwards of 20 mph. In the mountains we can get some gusts upwards of 50 mph so still need to watch those winds.

From the fires, we have unhealthy air quality once again and looks likely to hang around through next week.

This week we are back to warm and dry days with some breezy winds. Another dry cold front moves through Thursday to knock back down our temperatures.