Cool down starts Tuesday: Up to 6 inches of snow possible above 10,000 feet Wednesday

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting partly to mostly cloudy skies in Denver today with a 10% chance of an afternoon t-storm/rain shower. Expect cooler highs in the low 80s.

The mountains stay partly to mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of t-storms/rain especially this afternoon. The risk of a Glenwood Canyon Closure this afternoon is moderate. Mountain highs will be in the 60s and 70s Tuesday.

Rain/t-storms likely on Wednesday in the mountains with snow above 10,000 feet, where up to 6 inches could accumulate, especially Wednesday evening. Expect cooler highs in the 50s.

In Denver, a 30% chance of rain/t-storms especially Wednesday afternoon and night with cooler highs in the 60s.

Rain chances continue into early Thursday then turning drier across the Front Range. Overnight lows in Denver fall into the low 40s on Friday morning (30s in the suburbs).

This weekend, look for dry mornings with 10% chances for afternoon t-storms mainly on Sunday and highs in the 70s.