Cool-down bringing much-needed rain to Front Range

DENVER (KDVR) — Showers and a few thunderstorms will move off the mountains and across Denver and the Front Range Thursday evening. Some showers could linger past midnight before ending.

Additional showers will be possible early on Friday with another round of showers and thunderstorms expected by the afternoon and evening. It will be cool again with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s across the metro.

The good news is, we could see between 1/2″ to 3/4″ of rain in some areas. Additionally, even areas in southern Colorado experiencing drought conditions could pick up much-needed rain.

And in the central mountains up above 10,000 feet, there could be some light snow dusting the highest peaks.

Dry and warmer weather returns for the weekend as summer officially arrives on Saturday and Sunday is Father’s Day. It’ll be a great couple of days with highs in the low to mid-80s.