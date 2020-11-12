Cool days followed by warm stretch

DENVER (KDVR) — It’ll be a quiet day in Denver on Friday with plenty of sunshine and more seasonal temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. It will be breezy at times with some stronger gusts in the foothills.

The mountains will be dealing with snow on Saturday along with gusty wind which could make travel difficult at times. Accumulation from Saturday through Sunday will range from 4 to 8 inches especially in the central and northern mountains. There is a low chance for a rain or snow shower in Denver and across the Front Range on Saturday.

The forecast for next week is looking warm and dry. So, we are expecting plenty of sunshine each afternoon with highs most days in the 60s and could reach 70 degrees by midweek. The average high at this time of year in Denver is around 54 degrees.