Cool and Windy Sunday

Cold front crosses through early Sunday morning giving us some much cooler temperatures, gusty winds, and light rain chance.

Temperatures reach the mid 60s before lunchtime and then fall during the day. Winds will be out of the NNE and upwards of 15 to 30 mph. Some areas can see some gusts to 50 mph.

Few light showers are possible at 20% for the afternoon and evening hours. A light dusting to a couple inches of snow is also possible for the higher elevations…about 8,000ft to 10,000ft.

Not a widespread freeze concern tonight but you may find some patchy frost here and there as it will be cold with temperatures dropping into the 30s.

Dry and more fall-like weather will move in for next week with temperatures in the 60s and 70s each day.