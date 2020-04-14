Cool and dry before more snow and cold for Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — Snow will end from north to south after midnight (early Tuesday). Light additional accumulation of an inch or two is possible.

Snow reports from Easter through Monday range from about 1″-3″ in the city to between 4″ to 10″ west and south of Denver.

We will get a break for the next few days with sunshine returning on Tuesday and Wednesday. However, it will be a cool couple of days with highs only in the 40s and 50s.

We are tracking another round of snow and cold for Thursday. It looks to start snowing early and last until very late. Accumulation totals could range from 2″-4″. We will be updating that forecast daily.

Once we get to Friday and the weekend, the weather pattern looks dry and warmer as temperatures will quickly return to the 60s.