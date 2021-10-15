Cool afternoon before weekend warm-up

DENVER (KDVR) — We have a cold start this morning with a cool afternoon ahead. Clouds will break apart by midday with clear sunny skies into tonight.

Light snow showers taper off throughout the morning with little accumulation into midday.

Cold temperatures are the main thing and lasting impact into tomorrow morning as we have a Freeze Watch for the southeast corner through Saturday morning.

Grab the coat this morning and keep a layer around for the afternoon, as temperatures are staying cool with mostly sunny skies.

Over the weekend, temperatures are expected to return to the 60s and 70s with overnight lows above freezing and in the 40s some nights next week.

Our next cold front looks to arrive late Monday night.