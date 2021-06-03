Colorado Heatwave: Sunshine, 80s Thursday before 90 degree highs possible

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting sunshine on Thursday across Colorado with high pressure moving in. The mountains could see an isolated afternoon t-storm. Front Range highs will reach 82 degrees. Mountain highs will be in the 70s and low 80s.

The normal high in Denver right now is 79 degrees.

The spring snowmelt will kick into high gear. This will send a surge of water into rivers. Peak flow for recreation occurs this weekend into next week.

We could hit our first 90 degree day this weekend in Denver. The normal first 90 degree high occurs on June 10.

We are including a 10-20% chance of afternoon t-storms this weekend.

90 degrees possible again next week.