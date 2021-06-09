Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Colorado heat wave continues with dry conditions, fire danger; Cold front arrives on Friday

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures will hit the 90s in Denver on Wednesday afternoon with sunshine and dry conditions. Even warmer temperatures will move in Thursday before a cool-down across the state.

Thursday’s high temperatures will climb to the mid-90s with more dry weather and sunshine. Fire danger will stay elevated with dry conditions and breezy winds.

A cold front will cool temperatures to the 80s on Friday. Dry weather will stay through Saturday.

A 10% chance for storms returns Sunday into early next week.

