Coldest temps in more than a year along with weekend snow in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures have been slowly getting colder with frigid readings expected this weekend. We will have flurries and fog around early on Friday with highs only in the upper teens to low 20s.

Both Sunday and Monday are Pinpoint Weather Alert Days — Sunday for frigid snow and accumulating snow, and Monday for a cold morning and slick morning commute.

Saturday will start off in the single digits with highs only reaching the teens. There will be snow developing late in the day with light accumulation by evening.

Light snow will continue into Sunday with several more inches of fluffy accumulation. Totals by late Sunday as the snow ends will range from 1″-4″ up and down the Front Range and in metro Denver.

Temperatures will be coldest on Sunday, with morning lows below zero for the first time since Feb. 5, 2020. The afternoon high will be in the single digits and could break the old coldest high temperature record of 8 degrees set in 1895.

You will have to deal with one more bitter cold morning on Monday with lows expected to reach 10 below zero. The record low Monday is -20 set in 1881. Roads could be slick from Sunday’s snow, but the sun will return and conditions should improve quickly.

There will still be a chill in the air early next week as temperatures slowly start to recover. We will finally return to the seasonal 40s by the end of the week.