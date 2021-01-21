Colder temperatures on the way along with some snow in Denver

Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

DENVER (KDVR) — A series of storm systems will be heading to Colorado starting this weekend and into early next week. The mountains will benefit with on and off snow just about every day through Tuesday. Snow totals will vary daily, but generally looking at between 2 to 3 inches each day.

In Denver, we are expecting more clouds across the area and cooler temperatures in the lower 40s over the weekend. That will be followed by even colder 30s by early next week.

We will have a few flurries late on Saturday. Then some light snow on Sunday, which right now in the city, looks to amount to less than an inch.

A second shot of snow arrives as flurries on Monday followed by light snow on Tuesday. Again, total accumulation across the metro Denver area looks to be around an inch.

