Colder Monday with low 40s, mountain snow by afternoon; Chance for snow in Denver Friday morning

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting two to three different storm systems this week impacting Colorado. With the storm systems, 99% of the snow will fall in the mountains. Denver and the Front Range have a 40% chance of snow on Friday morning.

The first storm system is minor with 2-6 inches of mountain snow between Monday afternoon and Tuesday. The second storm system is minor with 1-3 inches of mountain snow Wednesday-Thursday. The third storm systems is the main event with 6-12 inches of mountain snow.

The Foothills could see 2-6 inches of accumulation between Thursday night and Friday.

Future radar 5am Friday. Snow possible in Denver.

The third storm is the coldest one with 30s in Denver and teens at night.

Right now, next weekend looks dry across all of Colorado. Front Range highs on Saturday will be in the 30s, with highs in the 50s expected on Sunday.