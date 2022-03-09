DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting a dry morning across the Front Range with snow developing in the afternoon. We’re expecting 2 to 3 inches of snow accumulation in Denver and across I-25 for the evening rush tonight.

Wednesday and Thursday are Pinpoint Weather Alert Days.

Inches of total snow by noon Thursday.

The biggest Front Range impact will be on tonight’s evening rush hour and Thursday morning’s rush hour. Expect snowy and slick roads.

The mountains will get around 4 to 10 inches of accumulation today and tonight.

Inches of total snow by noon Thursday.

Snow turns much lighter on Thursday in Denver, the foothills and mountains. The heaviest snow moves into the southern mountains.

Inches of total snow by noon Thursday.

Colder highs on Wednesday and Thursday in the 20s. Overnight lows will be in the single digits.

It’s going to be dry and sunny Friday through Sunday, with temps in the 50s to near 60 degrees.