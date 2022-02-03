Cold Thursday night with above freezing temperatures Friday

DENVER (KDVR) — Another cold night is in store for Denver as lows dip to the lower single digits. Wind chill values Thursday night and early Friday can easily be below zero. Sunny skies on Friday help temperatures climb above freezing for the first time since Monday! Highs will be in the upper 30s.

Abundant sunshine stays in the forecast into the weekend. High temperatures will be in the middle 40s Saturday and only the upper 30s on Sunday.

Mostly sunny skies remain in the forecast for the start of the workweek as temperatures remain 3-5 degrees above average (mid-to-upper 40s). A few clouds build through the middle of the week with the small chance for flurries on Wednesday.