Cold temperatures remain, snow off and on for Denver area

DENVER (KDVR) — Cold temperatures along with wind gusts will continue through Wednesday as snowfall remains hit-and-miss.

Most areas will cool into the single digits and teens overnight, but keep in mind that the wind chill will be far colder than these lows.

Wednesday won’t have much of a warm-up; temperatures will be much cooler than average.

The wind chill will be significant at times again Wednesday, but the wind will begin to calm into Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Now, to the snow: there will be hit-and-miss areas of snowfall through Thursday morning, and perhaps a little pocket of snow again Thursday night. Overall, most of us won’t be catching much in the way of accumulation.

Beyond Thursday, conditions calm and warm through the weekend.