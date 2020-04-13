Cold temperatures and another round of snow Monday; Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

(DENVER) — Light scattered snow showers will continue on and off Sunday night into Monday morning.

Monday will bring more cold temperatures and another round of accumulating snow.

High temperatures will reach the low 30s in Metro Denver on Monday afternoon. Another wave of snow showers will move in Monday afternoon and evening and will end early Tuesday morning.

Snowfall accumulation will be about one to three inches in Metro Denver and on the Front Range in addition to Sunday’s accumulation. The foothills will see another two to five inches of snow.

With some snow showers moving in after sunset, roads could turn slick in spots Monday evening.

Tuesday will be drier with a high temperature around 40 degrees.

Another round of rain / snow mixed showers will move in Wednesday and Thursday.

Drier weather will move in by Friday with temperatures returning to the 60s by the weekend.