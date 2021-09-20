Cold night ahead across Colorado, temperatures stay mild Tuesday

DENVER (KDVR) — As skies clear across the state from Monday morning’s storm system, temperatures will be the coldest some areas have seen since spring.

A freeze warning was issued in Colorado’s northern and central mountains until 9 a.m. on Tuesday as temperatures there could drop as low as 20 degrees. If you live in these areas and want to protect your plants, make sure to bring them inside or cover them up overnight.

Denver and the Front Range will drop into the low 40s to start off Tuesday with afternoon highs staying in the upper 60s. Tuesday will be sunny and dry across Colorado.

Temperatures will heat right back up to the 80s on Wednesday with sunshine and dry conditions. Wednesday is the first official day of fall.

The rest of the week will stay warm and dry on the Front Range.