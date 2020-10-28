Cold lifts out as a warming trend moves in

DENVER (KDVR) — We started Tuesday with a record cold 8 degrees in Denver beating the old record of 11 set in 1925. Temperatures did reach the upper 30s and low 40s with some melting of snow.

We are expecting the snow to quickly melt away in the coming days with plenty of sunshine each day through Friday and afternoon highs returning to the 50s and 60s.

Halloween is looking terrific with mostly sunny skies and a seasonal high in the low 60s. Temperatures for trick-or-treating will cool into the mid 50s by 4 p.m. and then the upper 40s by 9pm.

The forecast is staying dry as we welcome November on Sunday. And, we will stay warm with readings in the low to middle 60s through early next week.