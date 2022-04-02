DENVER (KDVR) — After a stellar Saturday, we have a front sliding through tonight.

Some of the higher ridges and ski areas, especially along the I-70 mountain corridor, could see 2 to 3 inches of snow, while lower elevations in the mountains will be closer to an inch.

Palmer Divide could also get a quick snow shower overnight.

A few rain showers are possible early Sunday morning in the western and southern suburbs of the Denver metro area. A fast-moving disturbance may trigger a few showers late afternoon and into Sunday night.

Another system should move through Tuesday and Tuesday night for rain and snow showers in higher elevations.

Thursday starts a streak of great days. It’s looking great for the Rockies home opener on Friday!