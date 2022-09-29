DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting morning sunshine and a 10% chance of afternoon rain showers in Denver on Thursday. Highs will be in the low 80s.

In the mountains, we are forecasting a 30% chance of afternoon rain and thunderstorms with snow above tree line. Highs will be in the 60s.

A cold front hits on Friday with a 40% chance of afternoon rain and thunderstorms in Denver. High temperatures will drop into the upper 70s. Another round of high elevation snow above tree line will also be possible.

Another cold front hits on Saturday with a 60% chance of rain showers and cooler highs in the 60s.

Sunday features a 30% chance of afternoon rain showers in Denver. The morning will be the driest period of the day. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s.

The rain and snow line on Friday through Sunday is tree line, or about 12,000 feet. We are forecasting one to six inches of accumulation.

Expect lingering rain showers chances on Monday afternoon with highs in the 70s.