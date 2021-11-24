Cold front Wednesday with 40s, light mountain snow; Dry and sunny Thanksgiving

DENVER (KDVR) — A cold front will hit Colorado on Wednesday with colder temperatures and light mountain snow. It will drop high temperatures into the low 40s across the Front Range and mountain highs will be in the 30s.

We are forecasting 1-3 inches of snow on Wednesday at the ski areas in the central and northern mountains. The southern mountains can expect 1-4 inches of accumulation. The Foothills and Palmer Divide could see a dusting of snow through Wednesday night.

Forecast totals by Thursday morning.

We are including a 20% chance for a rain/snow shower in Denver on Wednesday afternoon. If we don’t get measurable snow Wednesday, then the record for the latest first snow rolls on another week.

Conditions will be drier and sunny on Thanksgiving with highs in the low 50s. It will be dry and warmer Friday through Tuesday with highs in the 50s and 60s.

The next chance for precipitation might not occur until after Dec. 2.