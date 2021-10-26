Cold front Tuesday with mountain snow and rain chance in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting a 50% chance for rain showers in Denver Tuesday afternoon. The mountains will get 4-10 inches of snow at the ski areas. This storm system exits on Wednesday morning.

Forecast totals by 5am Wednesday.

Wind increases in the mountains at 30- 60 mph. Gusts across the Front Range will be 20-45 mph.

Front Range highs drop 10 degrees to 60 degrees. Mountain highs will be in the 40s.

Expect lingering snow showers in the mountains on Wednesday, then drier by the afternoon. An additional 1 inch of accumulation is possible.

It will be dry Thursday-Sunday (Halloween). But, a cold front races in late Sunday with colder air and a rain/snow chance overnight into Monday morning. A hard freeze in Denver is possible.