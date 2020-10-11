Cold Front Today, Windy Through Tomorrow

We are starting Sunday morning mild and calm but a cold front is working its way into the state. That will cross through the mountains by lunchtime with some light rain and snow. Emphasis on the word “some” as accumulation is little to none.



For Denver, the cold front will move by in the afternoon with a brief 10% rain chance.

The main concern with this cold front is the strong NW wind with gusts upwards of 40-60mph across the state. That not only makes us feel quite a bit cooler but leads to high fire danger.

A Red Flag Warning is in place for the eastern half of the state since most will be staying dry and adding in very strong winds.

We continue with the gusty conditions tomorrow on Monday. Then winds calm back down Tuesday right before another cold front and breezy conditions arrive on Wednesday.