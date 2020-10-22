Cold front Thursday, 55 degrees; Snow and 20s Sunday with Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

DENVER (KDVR) — Air Quality Warnings remain in effect today for the Front Range, Foothills, and mountains because of smoke.

A cold front arrives today with cloud cover, gusty wind, and a drop in temps. We are forecasting 55 degrees in Denver.

The mountains stay gusty above treeline at 30-60 miles per hour. Partly to mostly cloudy Highs in the 40s, 50s, 60s.

We could see overcast skies and flurries in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins on Friday morning. Colder in the 30s most of the day.

Saturday features extreme wildfire danger. 40-80 mph wind gusts in the mountains, especially above treeline. Dry.

A stronger cold front arrives late Saturday through Sunday and Monday. Temps fall another 20 degrees into the 20s in Denver all day. Single digit overnight lows.

1-5 inches inches of snow in Denver by late Sunday night into early Monday morning. 1-2 feet on Longs Peak, Cameron Pass and many of the wildfires. Less accumulation in the lower mountain valleys. 4-8 inches in the Foothills.

Mountain temps by Monday morning could be near zero degrees.

Snow showers continue on Monday then taper-off.

Forecast snow by Sunday night/Monday morning.