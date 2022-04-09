DENVER (KDVR) — We have more warm temps today but a cold front gets here tonight and gives us a cooler more seasonal Sunday.

Clouds and wind will be increasing today with high winds sticking around tomorrow.

An isolated shower possible overnight from the cold front but not much to any accumulation expected.

For the mountains, light snow showers adding up to 1 – 4″ by Sunday morning.

From the winds, warm highs, and low humidity we have high fire danger through Sunday.

We will have an unsettled weather pattern from Monday through Wednesday with a chance to pick up some needed moisture. On Monday and Tuesday it will be scattered rain showers.

On Wednesday, it looks to be a rain/snow mix early with some light grassy accumulation possible.