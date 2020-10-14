Cold front moves through Colorado, cooling temps Thursday with more dry weather

DENVER (KDVR) — A cold front is pushing through Colorado on Wednesday, bringing gusty winds to most of the state. The strongest gusts were recorded in the mountains Wednesday morning where a 104 mph gust was measured on Berthoud Pass.

The worst of the winds are behind us now and they will continue to calm down after sunset Wednesday night. Cooler temperatures will move in on Thursday behind the front.

Thursday’s high temperature will be around 56 degrees. It will still be breezy at times with gusts up to 25 mph but winds will not be nearly as strong as Wednesday.

Temperatures will fluctuate for the rest of the week and will reach warmer 70s by Saturday. Each day will be dry with breezy winds from time to time. Another cold front will move through late on Saturday cooling temperatures into the 50s again on Sunday.