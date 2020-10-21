Cold front moves in Thursday, snow chance goes up for Pinpoint Weather Alert Day on Sunday

DENVER (KDVR) — A cold front will push south through Colorado on Thursday morning cooling temperatures through the day. The high temperature for Thursday will come just after midnight when temps will be in the 50s before falling to the 40s and 30s by the afternoon.

Along with the cool down, winds will pick up on Thursday as the cold front moves through. Gusts will be up to 30mph in the lower elevations and up to 45mph in the mountains.

A few light showers could develop on the Front Range late Thursday night into Friday morning bringing snow flurries to the lower elevations. Any accumulation, if at all, will be very light and mainly on cooler surfaces.

Saturday will be the day in between storm systems with gusty winds and mild temperatures. This will be another high fire danger day in Colorado.

A Pinpoint Weather Alert has been issued for Sunday as a blast of cold air enters the state along with snow showers. Snow is possible throughout the day on Sunday and into the first half of Monday. It is still too far out to know exact snowfall totals but it looks like it could be enough to impact travel.

Stay tuned to the forecast, especially if you have travel planned this weekend.