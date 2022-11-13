DENVER (KDVR) — Two cold fronts will move into the state this week and the first one will arrive overnight Monday. Temperatures will drop and there’s a slight chance for snow in the metro area.

Weather tonight: Cold front moving in, temps drop

Increasing clouds across Colorado are bringing in two important weather features for the beginning of the workweek.

First, a southern track low spreads 1-4 inches of snow across southern Colorado. This snowfall could brush areas as far north as Colorado Springs, the Interstate 70 mountain corridor and parts of the foothills. A dusting of 2 inches is possible.

Second, a cold front is racing south from Canada through Montana, Wyoming and into Colorado by Monday morning. This will force most temps to turn colder.

In Denver, overnight lows will be in the low 20s.

Weather tomorrow: Chilly in the metro, slight snow chance

Skies along the Front Range will be partly to mostly cloudy with colder highs in the low to mid-30s. The Pinpoint Weather team forecast a 10-20% chance for flurries or light snow Monday from 11 p.m through 3 a.m. Tuesday.

The mountains and foothills can expect light snow with 1-2 inches of accumulation and highs below freezing.

Forecast snow totals (inches) by 5 p.m. Thursday.

Rest of workweek: Temps remain low, more snow chances

The Pinpoint Weather team has forecast a 10-20% chance for flurries or light snow early Tuesday across the Front Range, but little to no accumulation is expected. Highs will remain around freezing in the 30s.

The foothills and mountains could see another dusting up to 1 inch.

Another cold front races in on Thursday and temps once again turn colder in the 20s and 30s for Denver and the Front Range.

The Pinpoint Weather team forecast is a 20-30% chance for light snow in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins from 11 p.m. Thursday to 4 a.m. Friday. A dusting of accumulation is possible.

The foothills and Palmer Divide could see 1-2 inches of accumulation and 1-4 inches are possible in the mountains.