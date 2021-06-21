Cold front drops highs into the 70s Monday with afternoon sunshine; near 100 degrees Wednesday

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting early morning rain in Denver and across the Front Range. It will dry out midday and will be followed by afternoon sunshine. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

The high heat returns Tuesday-Wednesday with 95 to 100 degrees across the Front Range. The record high on Tuesday is 102 set in 2012. The record high on Wednesday is 104 set in 2012.

The mountains stay dry today with sunshine and highs in the 80s.

Another cold front similar to Monday’s arrives on Friday with a 50% chance for rain and cooler 70s.

Highs rebound into the 80s and 90s this weekend and turning drier.