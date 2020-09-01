Cold front drops highs into 70s on Tuesday, pushes smoke out of Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — The highest peaks received a dusting of snow behind the cold front. Mountain highs stay in the 50s and 60s today. Half of this snow will melt before the next cold front next week.

Front Range highs stay in the 70s today with clearing skies. It will be sunny all afternoon. Overnight lows will drop into the 40s.

Another benefit of this cold front is the improving air quality by tonight into Wednesday. This front will act like a giant broom and sweep most of the smoke out of Colorado after today.

Today is the first day of “meteorological Fall”. Temperatures normally trend down as September rolls on.

High pressure builds in Wednesday-Sunday. Most days will be in the 80s with the exception of Saturday, with highs in the mid-90s. That will be the hottest day of the next 7.

Right now, Labor Day looks dry with highs in the 80s.

The next cold front arrives Tuesday-Wednesday next week.